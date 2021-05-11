Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

TNLIF stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

