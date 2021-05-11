TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.48. The company had a trading volume of 257,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,015. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.80. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$13.59 and a 12 month high of C$24.47.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
