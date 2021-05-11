Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $144,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.96. 181,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

