Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,180 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.28. 27,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

