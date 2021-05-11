Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $83.60 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

