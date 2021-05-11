Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 959 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $97,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.70. 59,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.85 and its 200 day moving average is $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

