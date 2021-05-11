Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. 18,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.46.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

