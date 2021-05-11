Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 440,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 61,644 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

