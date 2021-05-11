Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

