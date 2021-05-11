TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.