Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.56.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$149.14 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$46.84 and a 52 week high of C$157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.40.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 6.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

