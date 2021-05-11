Truadvice LLC Acquires New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

