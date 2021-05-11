Truadvice LLC Has $217,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

TSN stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

