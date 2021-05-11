Truadvice LLC Invests $253,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.

Shares of KOCT opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

