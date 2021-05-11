Truadvice LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 289.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

