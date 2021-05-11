Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SBOW. Johnson Rice raised shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.