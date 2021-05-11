Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CENT. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

CENT stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.