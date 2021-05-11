Truist Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $77.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Shares of AFRM traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 180,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,526. Affirm has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

