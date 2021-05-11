Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $174,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $252.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

