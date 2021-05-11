Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $50,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Assurant by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Assurant by 42.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.