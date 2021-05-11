Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.