Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 287 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

