Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53.

