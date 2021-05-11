Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 437 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Truist lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.