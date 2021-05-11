TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC stock opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

