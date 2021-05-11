TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.140-4.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

