Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

Tucows stock opened at C$97.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.43. Tucows has a 1 year low of C$73.65 and a 1 year high of C$120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.58.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.