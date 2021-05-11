TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

TSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.