Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $47.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.39 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $195.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $242.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $201.50 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $252.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,645. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.