U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. 22,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

