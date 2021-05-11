Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

NYSE UBER opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.