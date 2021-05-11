UBS Group Reiterates “€296.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.