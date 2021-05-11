Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $109.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

