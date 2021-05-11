Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 911.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.57. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

