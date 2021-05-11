Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNBLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

UNBLF remained flat at $$86.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.