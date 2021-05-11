UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €8.80 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.09 ($11.87).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.