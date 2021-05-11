Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific stock opened at $228.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

