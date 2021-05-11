Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $228.44 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.