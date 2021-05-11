United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) CEO Sells $150,399.99 in Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $487,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UBOH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.