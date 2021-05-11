United Internet’s (UTDI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded down €0.63 ($0.74) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.80 ($40.94). 193,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.57 and its 200-day moving average is €34.83.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

