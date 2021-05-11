United Internet’s (UTDI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded down €0.63 ($0.74) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.80 ($40.94). 193,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.57 and its 200-day moving average is €34.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

