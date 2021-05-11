United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner Sells 50,000 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 749,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

