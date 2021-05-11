United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.07.
URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of URI traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.60. 33,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.26 and a 200-day moving average of $267.80.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Rentals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
