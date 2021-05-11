United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.07.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of URI traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.60. 33,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.26 and a 200-day moving average of $267.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Rentals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

