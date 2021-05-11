United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of X traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. 50,099,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,864,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

