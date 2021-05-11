Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Unitil stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,037. The company has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

