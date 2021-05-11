Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.83 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. 8,246,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,941. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,914 shares of company stock worth $53,506,743.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

