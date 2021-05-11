Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a P/E ratio of -55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

