Universal Technical Institute Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,978% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.