Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of UPST traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.03. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
