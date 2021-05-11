Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of UPST traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.03. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

