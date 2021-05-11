US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $460.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

