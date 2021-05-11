US Bancorp DE Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

